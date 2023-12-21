Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,852 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

