Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

