Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

