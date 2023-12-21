Gregory J. Murphy Sells 9,800 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nucor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NUE opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

