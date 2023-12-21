Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 21,586 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,874,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,124 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.