Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,860 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 869.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,672,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 85,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.30. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

