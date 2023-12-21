Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.80. The stock had a trading volume of 247,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

