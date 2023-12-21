Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 36,290 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 152.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 148,564 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 53,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

