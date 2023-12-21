Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,505 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NOBL traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.15. 863,409 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

