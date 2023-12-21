Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.93. 1,114,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,213. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

