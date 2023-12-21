Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 85,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Suncor Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 681,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 798,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

