Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 669,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,542. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

