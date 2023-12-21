Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 826,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,625. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

