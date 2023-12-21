Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $87.14. 953,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

