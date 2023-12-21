Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TJX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.08. 613,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,776. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

