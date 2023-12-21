Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.85. 112,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

