Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 34,393.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 69,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,088,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,348. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.