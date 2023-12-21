Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 139,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 117.58%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.