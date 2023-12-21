Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,669,000.

VEU traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.25. 740,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,493. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

