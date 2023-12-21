Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

TXRH traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.26. 41,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,130. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,300 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

