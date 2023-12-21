Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.67. 2,757,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,825,426. The company has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

