Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,857. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

