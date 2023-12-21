Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

HON stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 287,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,845. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.04. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

