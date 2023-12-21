Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. 312,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.