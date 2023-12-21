Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Amgen by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 118.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.86. 290,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

