Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.91. 420,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,031. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

