Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.80. 310,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.89 and a 200 day moving average of $279.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.