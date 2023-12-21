Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.59. 751,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

