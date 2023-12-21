Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,342,011. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

