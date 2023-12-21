Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 8,518 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $40.46. 1,346,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

