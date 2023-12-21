Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,826. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

