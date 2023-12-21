Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 300.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 279,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,120. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.