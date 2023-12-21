Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,311. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.