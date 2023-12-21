Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.28. The company had a trading volume of 875,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,816. The company has a market capitalization of $331.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

