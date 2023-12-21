Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,928. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

