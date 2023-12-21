Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.86. 23,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,409. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $175.70 and a 52 week high of $219.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.