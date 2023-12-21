Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.21. 194,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,076. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

