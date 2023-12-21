Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 254 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $199,477,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a market capitalization of $256.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

