Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 305 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.91. The company had a trading volume of 167,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

