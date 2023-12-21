Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 368 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 74,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,303. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $166.06 and a 1-year high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

