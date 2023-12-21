Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.98. 2,190,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $146.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

