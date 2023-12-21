Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 445 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.49. The company had a trading volume of 229,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

