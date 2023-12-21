Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 47 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in FedEx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $245.82. 1,815,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $167.63 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

