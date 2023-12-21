Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NTES stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.05. 167,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,399. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.59.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.