Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $74.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,256,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562,523. The company has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.