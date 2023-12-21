Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,112. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

