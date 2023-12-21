Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

COP stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.96. 704,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,511. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.