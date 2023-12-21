HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,562 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

