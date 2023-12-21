HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCD opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

