HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CB opened at $218.78 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average is $207.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

